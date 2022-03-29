"Trying to be Gigi and failed brutally", Netizens trolled Shanaya for her first ever ramp walk

videos

The very famous bollywood star kid Shanaya Kapoor trolled for her walk in Lakm b Fashion week, watch the video to know the reactions.

Satakshi Singh   |    March 29, 2022 9:37 AM IST

Shanaya Kapoor: Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Bollywood's famous actor Sanjay Kapoor, is soon going to make her Bollywood debut through Dharma Productions. Shanaya is very popular on social media and is often seen in the limelight because of her pictures and videos. Recently Shanaya Kapoor did the ramp walk for designer Manish Malhotra at Lakme Fashion Week. This ramp walk of her has been going viral and is being trolled. She may be looking very beautiful in the ramp walk but people are not liking her ramp walk and started trolling her. Watch the video to know more.

