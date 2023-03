Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar" starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor has a mix of hilarious and boring moments, according to fans. The film's pacing and storyline have also received criticism. Watch Videos

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Public Review: The latest movie starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, titled "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar", has been met with mixed reviews from fans. According to some viewers, the funny parts of the movie are extremely hilarious and enjoyable, while the boring parts are quite intolerable. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film showcases the chemistry between the lead actors and their performances have been praised by some fans. However, others have criticized the lack of originality in the storyline and the pacing of the film. To find out more about this film and whether it's worth watching, check out the video review.