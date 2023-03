In a candid chat Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar star Ranbir Kapoor opened up on why he decided to be away from social media and the reason is professional

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the top stars of Bollywood who stays away from social media. Along with the likes of Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan, he is the only one in the younger generation. Of late, people have been complaining on how over exposed Bollywood stars are on social media. His wife actress Alia Bhatt is one of the most followed Indian celebrities. The couple are blessed with a lovely daughter, Raha in 2022. This is what Ranbir Kapoor had to say about being away from social media.