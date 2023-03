Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor says he refuses to believe that Bollywood had a bad 2022. The superstar says correction is inevitable [Exclusive]

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has made more than Rs 100 crores at the box office. The film got mixed reviews but audiences have liked it for the rom-com quotient and family drama. The songs have been one more highlight. Ranbir Kapoor told us that numbers were important for him. He said it was a measure of how many people liked a movie. But he said that he refuses to believe that Bollywood had a bad year. He said the industry is recovering from a pandemic and there will be a correction phase. But he said that he champions film viewing in cinema halls. Watch the full interview...