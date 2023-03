Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Shraddha Kapoor says audience is ultimate as we ask her about the mania of netizens with box office figures [Exclusive]

Shraddha Kapoor is back after three years with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. In the film, she plays Tinni, a chartered accountant working in Delhi. Shraddha Kapoor spoke to us about the current obsession with numbers. She said that numbers were a definite measure of audience's reaction to a film. Shraddha Kapoor said they were the ones who mattered. Watch the video above...