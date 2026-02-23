Tu Yaa Main: Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav and Bijoy Nambiar share viral BTS secrets [Exclusive]

In an exclusive conversation, Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav, and director Bijoy Nambiar open up about the viral behind-the-scenes moments from Tu Yaa Main.

The crew of Tu Yaa Main Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav, and director Bijoy Nambiar sit down for an exclusive and candid conversation where they share some of the most viral and hilarious behind-the-scenes moments of the movie. While not shooting, the trio will share how it felt to film emotional scenes and joke around. Shanaya and Adarsh talk about preparing for demanding scenes and how director Bijoy Nambiar took them through the layers of the film. Simultaneously, they also recount funny incidents and spontaneous moments that unintentionally elicited laughter at the site of the set. Tu Yaa Main’s behind-the-scenes clips buzzed online recently, and the team recalls the viral moment when the clips went up. They talk about whether they expected the hype and how the fans reacted to the glimpses. Watch the exclusive interview to know more.