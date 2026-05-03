Tu Yaa Main: Silly mistakes you missed in Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav starrer

Tu Yaa Main, starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, is a film that has gained attention for its engaging storytelling, performances, and strong visual presentation. Watch the video to know about our breakdown of the film which focuses on the top 5 mistakes, offering a closer look at the overlooked details that slightly affect the overall viewing experience.

Tu Yaa Main is a remake of the 2018 Thai film The Pool. What starts off as a light opposites-attract story between Shanaya Kapoor’s influencer character and Adarsh Gourav’s rapper-type guy quickly shifts gears into a survival thriller. A simple getaway turns into a nightmare when the two get trapped in a deserted swimming pool with a crocodile. The film mixes romance, chaos, and tension, but soon becomes a fight for survival against nature itself. With unexpected twists and high-stress moments, it keeps things intense, even if some scenes stretch logic a bit. Watch the video to know more.