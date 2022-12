Many celebs from the TV industry like Vishal Jethwa, Shweta Basu, Sharib Hashmi, and others attended the last rite of the co-star. Watch entertainment videos.

RIP Tunisha Sharma: Tunisha Sharma, a television actress, died today, December 27. The TV actress died by suicide on the sets of her TV show, "Ali Baba." The 24-year-old actress's family issued a statement on her last rite ceremony, "Our beloved Tunisha Sharma." With a sorrowful heart, we are informing you that Tunisha Sharma left us for a heavenly abode on December 22, 2014. "We wish for everyone to come and offer their last prayers to the departed soul." Many celebs from the TV industry like Vishal Jethwa, Shweta Basu, Sharib Hashmi, and others attended the last rite of the co-star. Watch entertainment videos.