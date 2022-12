In the latest developments In the Tunisia suicide case, Police found that Sheezan spoke to the secret girlfriend on call for two hours. Watch entertainment videos.

Tunisha Sharma suicide case: In the latest developments In the Tunisia suicide case, police found three mobile phones, one of which was Sheezan's one of which was Sheezan's. In the same place, police have found the WhatsApp chats of the accused with Tunisha as well as her mother. Police also found that he spoke to the secret girlfriend on call for two hours. Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan met on the sets of Alibaba, and then they got into a relationship but broke up two weeks before the former’s demise. Watch entertainment videos.