View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Tunisha Sharma's suicide has left her family, friends and fans extremely shattered. Ever since Tunisha's death news is out, Sheezan Khan has been kept in custody as Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma has filed an abatement suicide case against the actor. Sheezan has been in custody for more than six days and is being presented in court almost every day. And this viral video of Sheezan making him run by the police as they head towards the court is receiving a lot of flak, There many netizens feel that why is he being treated like an animal already. Many questions why is he considered a criminal already. Also Read - Tunisha Sharma's mother claims Sheezan Khan slapped daughter, pressurized her to convert to Islam [Watch Video]