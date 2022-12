Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Neha Mehta opened up about the Tunisha Sharma suicide case. She said Tunisia reminded her of the late Balika Vadhu actress Pratyusha Banerjee. Watch entertainment videos.

Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Neha Mehta opened up about the Tunisha Sharma suicide case. She said Tunisia reminded her of the late Balika Vadhu actress Pratyusha Banerjee. Tunisha Sharma was found dead on Saturday on the sets of her television show. She also mentioned that "I even met Tunisha two months ago at a clinic, and she told me she was my fan, and I could only say that I am her fan as well." "I have no clue what happened; she was wonderful."