Tunisha Sharma case: Tunisha Sharma's mother, Vanita Sharma, had a media interaction where she revealed many shocking things. In a press conference, Vinita Sharma said, I feel sometimes that it was not a suicide. Since it happened in his room something is fishy. He was the one who got her down and I don't know if he told her to just die. I don't know what happened. I just want to request everyone please help me to get Sheezan punished. He should get punished and shouldn't let go free." Let's watch the video to know more about it. Watch entertainment videos.