Indian Idol 12: Karisma Kapoor is floored by Arunita Kanjilal's singing; says, 'Welcome to Bollywood' – watch video

The most popular singing reality show Indian Idol season 12 has been consistently winning hearts with its bunch of entertainment and talent. Bollywood actress will be seen gracing the stage with her presence in the coming weekend. In the promo video, contestant Arunita Kanjilal sings 'Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein' from Karisma's film Raja Hindustani. The 90's diva seems to be impressed with Arunita's singing and says 'Welcome to Bollywood'. Post-Ashish Kulkarni's elimination, the show now has 6 contestants including Pawandeep Rajan, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukha Priya. The show is judged by 's songstress sister, , , and .