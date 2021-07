The Kapil Sharma Show first promo OUT: Kapil Sharma pokes fun at Archana Puran Singh; gets whacked by her – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@kapilsharma)

The popular and most loved comedy show - is back to entertain its viewers. The first promo of the show is out and it surely promises a laugh riot. Kapil shared the promo on his social media accounts. In the video, Krushna Abhishek, , , Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar can be seen saying that they have got themselves vaccinated. Kapil Sharma with his team starts dancing on the red carpet. Kapil suddenly realizes Archana Puran Singh is missing. She makes entry and tries hiding her age. Archana says “18+ ko vaccine baad mein laga na Kapil”. Kapil suddenly says “18+ walo ko toh kab ki lagi na Archana ji”. Archana whacks him and the entire team beams with joy. Kapil captioned the video as, “#thekapilsharmashow new season #comingsoon stay tuned to @SonyTV for more information #tkss #happiness.” Watch the video now. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Sumona Chakravarti to not be a part of the new season? Here's what we know