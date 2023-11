TVF Aspirants fame Abhilash Thapliyal opens about his close off-screen friendship with Taapsee Pannu. Watch the video to know more.

In a super exclusive interview with BollywoodLife.com, Abhilash Thapliyal spills all the deets about Season 2 of TVF Aspirants. He talks about how he connected to his character in real life and how he landed the role in the first season. He also reveals the amazing offscreen chemistry of the three friends (Tripod) in the show. Abhilash shares his thoughts on parents and society pressuring youngsters to take the IAS route. He opens up about the toughest character he has played so far and his feelings when he recently received an award for it. He also addresses the topic of nepotism in Bollywood. Abhilash discusses his transition from radio to acting and his bond with Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati. He even spills the beans on which Bollywood actress he'd love to romance onscreen. And, of course, he shares his experience working with Anurag Kashyap at Kennedy and his reaction to the film receiving a standing ovation at Cannes and Mami.