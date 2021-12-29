Twinkle Khanna's Birthday: Twinkle Khanna's journey from an actress to a writer, Let's know her bestselling books | Watch video

videos

On Twinkle Khanna's birthday today we will tell you about her journey from acting to a writer and not only that we will tell you about her bestselling books.

Pratibha Katariya   |    December 29, 2021 9:00 AM IST

Twinkle Khanna’s Birthday 2021: From becoming an actress to movie producer and interior designing, Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna's daughter Twinkle Khanna has played well and has now proved their writing that she is also a good writer. On Twinkle Khanna's birthday today we will tell you about her journey from acting to a writer and not only that we will tell you about her bestselling books. Watch video.

