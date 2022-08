View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Udaariyaan is all set for a leap. We are going to see two kids on the show, Naaz who will be like Jasmine (Isha Malviya) while Nemat is like Fateh ( ). Fans are very upset as they did not get to see a proper love story of Fateh and Tejo (Priyanka Chahar Choudhary). While Jasmine's daughter dreams of going to Canada, Nemat wants to be a boxer. The story will move on from the time the two girls meet. We will see that Jasmine is now married to Yash who has married her for ulterior motives. She through her fake delivery gives a child to the Virk's and leaves for Canada. Fans are upset that there was no punishment for Jasmine. This child will be raised by Tejo and Fateh. The makers are being trolled royally for the same. Also Read - Udaariyaan, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and more TV shows that introduced kids for the sake of TRPs

Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt massively trolled, Udaariyaan BIG update, Anupamaa's secret and more

Also Read - Anupamaa-Vanraj, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin-Pakhi and more: Extra-marital affairs in TV shows that left fans angry

Advertisement

Well, we have to see how the show moves in the coming days. Fans are missing Ankit Gupta aka Fateh Virk on the show.