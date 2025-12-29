Udne Ki Aasha actress Neha Harsora praises co-star Kanwar Dhillon [Exclusive Interview]

Neha Harsora, who plays Sailee in Star Plus's Udne Ki Aasha, praises co-star Kanwar Dhillon and shares how she landed the role in an exclusive interview.

In an exclusive interview with Bollywoodlife, Neha Harsora shares her experience of working with Star Plus’ popular show Udne Ki Aasha. She calls her co-star Kanwar Dhillon warm and down-to-earth. The actress confides that Kanwar’s constancy as well as his friendly nature made it easier for her to work with him. Hence, their on-screen chemistry was quite natural. In addition, how she ended up being cast as the show’s Sailee, and the story of her audition, including what drew her to the character. Thanks to the audience for showering their love on “Udne Ki Aasha” that has always been on the top of TRP chart. Watch the exclusive interview to know more.