Urfi Javed is a popular social media celebrity. She made her debut on screen with 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania'. But she gets recognition with Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar. She couldn't stay long in the show, but she did her part in it. After then, she did not stop. We all see her daily in her different, weird, and strange attires. She flaunts her slender figure. She does not feel shy about experimenting with her dresses. Urfi Javed is famous for fusing different cuts, colors, and materials to create some sexy and bold looks. In this video, we are showing you the 10 best and most sensual looks of all time. Watch the video.