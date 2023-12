At Umang 2023, Alia Bhatt left everyone in awe as she showcased her impeccable sense of style in a stunning ...

At Umang 2023, Alia Bhatt left everyone in awe as she showcased her impeccable sense of style in a stunning ensemble. The Bollywood diva graced the event in a set of fashionable floral co-ords that effortlessly exuded elegance and charm.The intricate floral patterns on the co-ords added a pop of color and a refreshing spring vibe to the ensemble. Completing her look, Alia opted for minimalistic accessories, allowing the co-ords to take center stage. She paired the outfit with delicate gold earrings and a dainty bracelet, adding just the right amount of sparkle to her appearance. With her flawless makeup and radiant smile, Alia Bhatt truly set major fashion goals at Umang 2023. Her stylish floral co-ords showcased her impeccable fashion sense, leaving a lasting impression on everyone present at the event.