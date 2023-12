Arbaaz Khan sure knows how to handle the paparazzi with grace and charm. When the photographers playfully teased him about ...

Arbaaz Khan sure knows how to handle the paparazzi with grace and charm. When the photographers playfully teased him about his rumoured wedding, he couldn't help but blush and give an adorable response. It was a moment that melted hearts and left everyone smiling. Arbaaz Khan's blushing response to the paparazzi's wedding teasing was absolutely precious. With a coy smile and a twinkle in his eyes, he handled the situation with grace and humor. Despite the constant speculation surrounding his personal life, Arbaaz showed that he can take it all in stride and maintain his cool. The paparazzi couldn't help but be amused by his adorable reaction. They captured the moment, which quickly spread across social media, leaving fans gushing over Arbaaz's charm and wit. Arbaaz Khan's blushing response to the paparazzi's wedding teasing is definitely one for the books. Watch the video to know more.