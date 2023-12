From Deepika Padukone to Kiara Advani, the B-town divas set major fashion goals at the Umang 2023 event, making heads ...

From Deepika Padukone to Kiara Advani, the B-town divas set major fashion goals at the Umang 2023 event, making heads turn with their stunning traditional outfits. Deepika Padukone looked absolutely regal in a gorgeous saree. Paired with statement jewelry and a classic updo, Deepika exuded grace and sophistication. These Bollywood beauties weren't the only ones who stole the show. Other celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kiara Advani also graced the event with their impeccable fashion choices. Each one brought their unique style and flair to the red carpet, leaving everyone in awe. The Umang 2023 event was a celebration of Indian culture and fashion, and these divas showcased the perfect blend of tradition and contemporary style. They proved once again why they are considered style icons in the industry, setting major fashion goals for all their fans. With their impeccable fashion sense and stunning ensembles, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, and the other B-town divas left a lasting impression at the Umang 2023 event, making heads turn and setting the bar high for fashion in the industry.