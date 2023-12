Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol sure know how to steal the limelight with their heartwarming reunion. Their adorable embrace melted ...

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol sure know how to steal the limelight with their heartwarming reunion. Their adorable embrace melted hearts and became the highlight of the show. Ranbir Kapoor, known for his effortless charm, shared a tight hug with his co-star Bobby Deol, showcasing their strong bond both on and off-screen. Dressed in their stylish ensembles, Ranbir and Bobby turned heads with their impeccable fashion choices. At the Umang 2023 event held in the city, Bobby Deol was seen posing for the paparazzi. He then spotted Ranbir Kapoor arriving at the event. Moments later Ranbir came towards him and gave a tight hug. Both the actors then proceeded to pose together for the paparazzo. While Bobby looked suave in a blue jacket paired with faded jeans, Ranbir exuded charm in a white coat and brown formal pants. Their reunion not only delighted fans but also became a heartwarming moment that showcased the camaraderie between the two talented actors. Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's endearing moment at the event truly stole the show and left a lasting impression on everyone present.