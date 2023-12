Umang 2023 was a night to remember as Bollywood heartthrobs Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and other B-town celebrities made ...

Umang 2023 was a night to remember as Bollywood heartthrobs Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and other B-town celebrities made a dapper statement with their impeccable formal looks. The red carpet was ablaze with style and sophistication as these stars showcased their sartorial elegance. Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the "King of Bollywood," exuded charm in a classic black tuxedo. His charismatic persona was complemented by a crisp white shirt and a stylish bowtie, making him the epitome of suave sophistication. Salman Khan, the beloved "Bhai" of Bollywood, opted for a tailored suit. The perfectly fitted ensemble accentuated his strong physique, while the subtle pattern added a touch of modernity to his look. These B-town heartthrobs were not alone in their fashion prowess. Other celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor also made a strong impression with their dashing formal attire. Watch the video to know more.