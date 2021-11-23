Umar Riaz dating Bigg Boss 12 ex-contestant Saba Khan? Saba Khan on Bigg Boss 15 and more: Exclusive

In an exclusive interview, Bigg Boss 12 contestant Saba Khan opened up on her relationship with Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz, on Asim Riaz, Bigg Boss 15 contestants, Jay Bhanushali, and more.

Saba Khan: In an exclusive interview, Bigg Boss 12 contestant Saba Khan opened up on her relationship with Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz, on Asim Riaz, Bigg Boss 15 contestants, Jay Bhanushali, and more. She also told us about her views on other contestants in the house, how Umar Riaz is playing, and that if she gets a chance, will she be entering Bigg Boss 15 house as a wild card or not?