Priyanka Chopra's Stunning Style at Citadel Promotion: Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's highly anticipated thriller series, Citadel, finally premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 28th. The series, produced by the Russo Brothers, has already made a huge impact, trending in the top 10 list in over 38 countries within 12 hours of its release. Priyanka Chopra has been promoting the show in full swing, dazzling her fans with her stunning fashion choices. During the promotional events, the global icon wore a series of extraordinary outfits, ranging from classic black ensembles to colorful patterned dresses, leaving everyone in awe. Her fashion game was on point, once again proving why she's considered one of the most stylish women in the industry.