Fashion sensation Uorfi Javed is popular on social media due to her bold looks. Now her latest look is creating a stir on social media. No one can guess when and what dress Urfi Javed will wear. Now Uorfi Javed has reached the special screening of Raj Kundrra's film 'UT 69' with her sister Dolly Javed. During this time, while posing for the paparazzi, Uorfi was seen pulling her sister's coat, because of which Dolly became a little uncomfortable and started adjusting her dress. Uorfi is wearing a black colored frontcut dress. Whereas, Dolly is wearing a belt style bralette with coat pants. This video of the actress is going viral on social media. Watch the video to know more.