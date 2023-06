Uorfi Javed flaunts hourglass figure in a bikini but it's her firing glance that's killing

Uorfi is an expert at attracting attention. The beauty has once again caught our attention with her breathtaking look in an lacy bikini that appears to be made of beads; only Uorfi could have pulled it off. To know mare check the video.

Video Desk | June 8, 2023 2:13 PM IST

