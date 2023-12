Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed is often in the news for her fashion and trends. Uorfi has often been ...

Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed is often in the news for her fashion and trends. Uorfi has often been seen experimenting with her clothes and the actress has had to face trolls many times for this, although many people praise her style. Recently the actress has been spotted where she was seen in a very stylish outfit. The actress is wearing a blue skirt-like dress. The actress was looking very beautiful and hot in a backless top. These pictures of the actress are becoming very viral on social media. The actress is very active on social media and is often seen posting her photos and videos on social media. The actress's post is also liked a lot. For more information please watch the video.