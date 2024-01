Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is always in the headlines for her fashion. Recently the actress was spotted where ...

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is always in the headlines for her fashion. Recently the actress was spotted where she is seen in a very hot red dress. The actress is looking very beautiful in a red dress. However, like every time, this time too her dress was something special. Urfi's dress had thorns. Well, this is not the first time that the actress has done something strange. Even before this, she has been seen experimenting with her dress many times. Urfi Javed was seen in Bigg Boss OTT and since then she continuously remained in the headlines for her fashion. Many people like the fashion of the actress, while many people are also seen trolling her because of her fashion. For more information please watch the video.