Uorfi Javed often remains in the headlines for her fashion sense. Recently the actress has been spotted in a strange blue dress.

Who does not know Bigg Boss OTT fame, Uorfi Javed? The actress often remains in the headlines due to her unusual fashion. Recently the actress was seen in another strange dress. The actress is seen wearing a pillow with the dress. This video of the actress is going viral on social media. Let us tell you that Uorfi Javed has also given his opinion on Poonam Pandey's cervical cancer act. Actress Poonam Pandey was often in the headlines. In such a situation, recently the news of his death came on his official Instagram which surprised everyone. However, it was later revealed that she was just doing a drama and it was part of an awareness mission. Well, different reactions of people are coming to this act of the actress. For more information please watch the video.