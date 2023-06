The actress gives a befitting reply to her trollers every time and brings a different style for her fans. This time the actress is seen wearing a dress made of green tea bags. Must watch the video for more information.

Uorfi Javed: Actress Urfi Javed, who has carved a distinct identity for herself with Bigg Boss OTT, is always in the limelight. Urfi is often trolled because of her fashion. However, many times people also like the style of the actress. The actress gives a befitting reply to her trollers every time and brings a different style for her fans. This time the actress is seen wearing a dress made of green tea bags. Must watch the video for more information.