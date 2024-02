Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed recently snapped at the airport in a pink dress.

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed often remains in the headlines for her fashion and style. The actress was recently spotted at the airport where she was seen in a pink co-ord. The actress wore red to complete the look. Flowers have also been planted. The social media influencer is looking very beautiful in this look. Not only this, after seeing her at the airport, fans gathered to take selfies with her. On Valentine's Day, this Valentine's Day special of Bigg Boss Prem is being liked a lot. Well, this is not the first time that Urfi has been in the headlines due to her look. Even before this, she has been in the limelight many times for her style. Urfi Javed is very active on social media and is often seen sharing her pictures and videos. Although many times she is trolled for her fashion, but every time she gives a befitting reply to her trollers. Watch the video for more information.