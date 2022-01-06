videos

Upcoming Movies Delayed 2022: Prabhas's ‘Radhe Shyam’ to Rajamouli's 'RRR' has been postponed, to know more movies that have been delayed due to COVID-19

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' movies are supposed to release starting in the year 2022. Most of the movies which are supposed to release in January 2022 are now delayed due to COVID-19.

Pratibha Katariya   |    January 6, 2022 7:52 PM IST

Upcoming Movies Delayed 2022: Prabhas' upcoming movie 'Radhe Shyam' to filmmaker SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' movies are supposed to release starting in the year 2022. The Bollywood biggies are getting postponed like Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' also postponed due to COVID-19, the movie supposed to be released on 31st December 2021 but filmmakers changed the released day before two-three days. Let's see the video and know which are films have been postponed to their release date.

