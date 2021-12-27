Urfi Javed: 5 party looks you can steal from Urfi Javed this new year, Have a look

Urfi always looks in a new and different style every time she steps out of her house in public. So in this new year take inspiration from Urfi's look. Here are 5 party look you can steal from Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Party Looks: Urfi Javed is often seen in the headlines due to his unique fashion sense. Where a lot of times people praise her, they and troll her too. But Urfi always looks in a new and different style every time she steps out of her house in public. So in this new year take inspiration from Urfi's look. Here are 5 party look you can steal from Urfi Javed. Watch video.