Urfi Javed is one actress who gets trolled mostly everyday because of her outfits, but, sometimes netizens get nasty and they even body shame her. Recently, the Bigg Boss OTT contestant was clicked in the city. She was wearing a top with hands made on it, and netizens trolled and body shamed her. A netizen wrote, "Kya chupa rhi ho jab kuch ha hii nhi tumhare pass dekhaoo aram se." Another netizen commented, "Shes soo flat... Dnt kno what she wants to show evry 1." One more Instagram user commented, "No sense of clothes. Just showoff. Instead this she must roam naked around the streets. Doesnt matter to any."