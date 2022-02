Urfi Javed dances on VIRAL reel Kacha Badam in a backless top; netizens troll her, call her names

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Urfi Javed was recently schooled by the netizens after she went laughing when a stranger forcibly touched her to click a picture with her recently. The Bigg Boss OTT girl is often trolled for whatever she does, but she doesn't pay any heave to the criticism. And now Urfi Javed showed her dance moves in a VIRAL song Kacha Badam, wearing a backless top. The netizens heavily trolled her for her dressing choice and called her shameless and more unpleasant names. Urfi is known to wear bizarre clothes and now the girl has learnt that she is been covered by the media for whatever she wears. What do you think about Urfi's this bold step once again? Drop your comments in the box below. Also Read - Urfi Javed trolled for unbuttoned pants photoshoot; ‘After dinner acidity se pareshan,’ say fans – see pics