Urfi Javed flaunts her sensuous curves in a backless bikini blouse, comments 'Tum sab ke kapde…'

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed recently snapped at the airport. Urfi had arrived at the airport wearing a floral sari, but with a twist. Urfi carried the sari with a backless bikini blouse, in which she looked very hot and beautiful.

Urfi Javed Airport Look: Bigg Boss OTT contestants, who entertain people with their different looks on social media, have recently been spotted at the airport. Urfi had arrived at the airport wearing a floral sari, but with a twist, Urfi carried a sari with a backless bikini blouse, in which she looked very hot and beautiful. Urfi also talked to the media person present there. Not only this, seeing Urfi at the airport, there was a line of his fans and everyone reached out to take a selfie with him. Urfi told a lot of things during the conversation with the media. Do watch the video for more information.