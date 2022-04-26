Urfi Javed FLAUNTS her shapely legs in thigh-high slit white dress – Watch VIRAL video

Urfi Javed raises the temperature in a white side slit dress, Urfi Javed often makes headlines due to her bizarre fashion choices. Watch the video to know more.

Urfi Javed Video: Urfi Javed is once again making headlines with her bizarre fashion choices. She was recently snapped by paparazzi in a white side slit dress. Urfi paired the dress with heels, undoubtedly she was looking extremely beautiful in the white side slit dress, although getting mixed reactions from the people. Urfi Javed was often seen making headlines because of her fashion choices. Have a look at the video to know more.