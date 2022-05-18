Urfi Javed gives it back to trolls in style; wears a T-shirt with a quote, ‘F*ck them…’

videos

Social media sensation Urfi Javed snapped in a black backless T-Shirt with a quote written for her troller, watch this video to know more.

Satakshi Singh   |    May 18, 2022 6:15 AM IST

Urfi Javed: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is often seen making headlines due to his fashion sense, and due to his strange clothes, she has been praised many times and trolled many times, well let us tell you this time Urfi Javed is giving a befitting reply to her trollers. Recently, Urfi Javed was spotted at the airport where he was wearing a black backless T-shirt, well a quote is written on the T-shirt for the trollers, you will be surprised to read this quote, not only that, Urfi Javed shows the middle finger in the video, she has also answered the questions asked by the media.

