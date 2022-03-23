Urfi Javed grabs eyeballs in a short revealing red dress with a heart-shaped cut in front - Watch

Urfi paired the dress with red high heels. She was proudly flaunting her attire in front of paparazzi like she always does. This bold look of Urfi indeed gabbed a lot of eyeballs. Checkout this video for more.

Satakshi Singh | March 23, 2022 8:00 PM IST