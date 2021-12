Urfi Javed gets back at trolls who called her outfit 'fruit wali jali': watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Urfi Javed is often trolled for the choice of her clothes. And this time again she was mocked by social media users for her outfit. She was told that her outfit is like fruits sellers ke apple ki jaali(net). However, Urfi who doesn't give a damn about these trolled hit damn back in a video on lip-syncing the song, " F**K You". She captioned the video, " Actually yeah everybody except your dog !!".

Urfi who is always slammed for her bizarre and bold outfit in interaction has revealed that she loves swearing such clothes and is unaffected by the criticism. So only if thought she will bow down by the negativity, you are wrong!