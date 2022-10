Urfi Javed is once again in the limelight for her new song 'Haye Haye yeh Majboori'. She recreated the old song of Zeenat Aman. Let's watch video and know what Urfi has to say.

Urfi Javed at her new song launch: Urfi Javed is once again in the limelight for her new song 'Haye Haye yeh Majboori'. She recreated the old song of Zeenat Aman. Recently, during the promotion of the song, she looked stunning and hot in a red saree. She has done chit-chat with the paparazzi and said a lot of funny things. She said star kids don't know how to act. She also did the dance in the cage. In this video, we are going to show you what other fun things Urfi Javed said. Watch Video.