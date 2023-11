It seems like Urfi Javed has found herself in another sticky situation. The Mumbai Police has taken action against a ...

It seems like Urfi Javed has found herself in another sticky situation. The Mumbai Police has taken action against a viral video involving Urfi, causing quite a stir. In the video, Urfi's prank took an unexpected turn, leading to consequences she probably didn't anticipate. The Mumbai Police, always vigilant, stepped in to address the situation and ensure that everything is resolved properly. As the video gained traction online, Urfi's actions became the talk of the town, sparking curiosity and concern among her fans and followers. It remains to be seen how this incident will impact Urfi's career and public image. Urfi Javed finally opened about her alleged ‘arrest’. The actress was seen taken into custody by people dressed in a police uniforms on Friday morning and sparked speculations of arrest. While social media users had speculated that it was a gimmick, Mumbai Police clarified that the ‘officials’ seen in the videos of her alleged ‘arrest’ are not real and filed a criminal case against her. Shortly after the clarification, Urfi Javed confirmed she was not arrested by the Mumbai Police but by the ‘fashion police.’ Watch the video to know more.