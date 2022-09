Urfi Javed received backlash for her outfit. Urfi Javed was recently seen losing her cool with the paparazzi. Watch the video to know the full matter.

Urfi Javed lashes out at the paparazzi: Urfi Javed is a social media sensation. Paparazzi are always after her to capture her new outfits. Fans also always wait for a new look. Recently, she was spotted at the launch event of the song "Naach Baby. At the event, she wore a backless, plain green dress. She accessorized the look with a nose pin and square hoops. She is always friendly with the paparazzi, but this time she lashed out at the paparazzi. She called out people who commented on her outfits. She said, "Don't comment on my dress; go and do it with your girlfriend, mother, and sister." Watch the video to learn the full details.