Urfi Javed has does it again. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant who is a social media sensation has posted a new reel on Instagram. In the pic, we can see her in a blue skirt. She has covered her breasts with a plate of pancake and a glass of juice. The pancake looks decadent topped with creams and berries. As expected, people have flooded with comments. Many people have wondered who is the cameraman who takes the pics and videos. Take a look at some of the comments below... Also Read - Divya Agarwal adds to the X'Mas sparkle with her photoshoot in metallic backless bikini top and green shorts [View Pics]

