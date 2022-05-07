videos

Urfi Javed pulls SULTRY poses in a green swimsuit; video will make you go ohh la la [WATCH HERE]

Urfi Javed once again sets the internet on fire in a steamy green swimsuit, the post is getting mixed comments as usual. Watch this viral video to know more.

Satakshi Singh   |    May 7, 2022 1:15 PM IST

Urfi Javed: Social media sensation Urfi Javed has once again posted his new video which has become viral on sight. In the video, Urfi Javed is posing in a bikini. Not only her dressing sense and beauty this time people are also seen commenting on the way Urfi poses. Well, there is nothing new in the fact that she gets both positive and negative comments on her post, but she does not forget to entertain people with her actions. This time too, Urfi is seen posing in a bikini and high heels. Do watch this video for more information.

