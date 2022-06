Urfi Javed raises up the heat in a stunning saree with a strappy blouse whilst drenching in rain; dances to Shaheer Shaikh-Jasmin Bhasin's song [WATCH VIDEO]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Urfi Javed is known to be bold and beautiful. She often makes it to the headlines as she slips into some out-of-the-box, unconventional clothes. From a dress made of photos to a gown made of glass, Urfi, who is now Uorfi, has done it all. However, her latest video has her dressed in a beautiful floral saree. But of course, she sure added her sexy touch by wearing a strappy blouse. Showing off her midriff, Urfi wore a low-waist saree and dance to the latest rain song starring Jasmin Bhasin and Shaheer Shaikh. She can be seen fully soaked in rain as she danced to Iss Baarish Mein. Check out the video above.