Urfi Javed reveals her heart beats for this South superstar; can you guess? – watch video

Urfi Javed snapped at the airport recently, she opened up on her favourite star from south industry and much more. Watch the video to know more.

Satakshi Singh   |    April 6, 2022 8:41 PM IST

Urfi Javed & Ram Charan: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has recently been spotted at the airport and since then her video is going viral. After the verbal spat with Kashmera Shah, Urfi Javed was making headlines. In this video, Urfi Javed has expressed her opinion to the media about the films of the south industry and the stars of the South. Urfi finds the stars of South handsome. Not only this, but she has also revealed the name of her favorite South Star. Check out the video for more information.

