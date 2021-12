View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

After her small stint in Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi Javed has managed to be in the news because of her bold outfits. The actress recently shared a reel on Instagram in which she is seen wearing a red dress with a plunging neckline. She captioned it as, "My favourite song." While her fans are loving Urfi's look, trolls have commented, "bra dikh rahi hai." Well, Urfi gets trolled every day, but it doesn't affect her much and she keeps on wearing bold outfits.